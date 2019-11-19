Scoring woes send Molefi Ntseki to UK

Molefi Ntseki hopes to persuade England-based winger Tom Barkhuizen to play for Bafana Bafana and the SA coach is meeting the player and his parents to discuss the proposal.

The highly-rated, 26-year-old Barkhuizen - who was born in Blackpool and has set the English Championship alight with impressive performances in Preston North End this season - qualifies to play for Bafana through his grandfather's South African links.

"We have a concern with the strikers, so I will use this break to go to England to speak to Tom Barkhuizen, his club and his family.

The winger has contributed five goals and provided four assists from 14 matches in the English Championship. He has two goals in three matches in the EFL Cup, in which they were knocked out in the third round by Manchester City.