Mindset helps 'Villa' heal faster

Having made a number of miraculous convalescences ahead of schedule, Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sibusiso "Villa" Vilakazi has shed some light on what helps him heal faster.

In October last year, Vilakazi had a surgery on his Achilles tendon. The injury looked to have all but ended the 30-year-old's season and his dream to play at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

However, Vilakazi incredibly returned to full fitness in April, some three months ahead of schedule, and eventually made Bafana Bafana squad for the Afcon finals hosted by Egypt from June-July.

Speaking at the launch in Sandton yesterday of this year's Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge - a developmental tournament that played a part in his development - Vilakazi explained why he's been able to recover ahead of scheduled time.