League, Safa to tackle poor referees

The PSL wants to tackle the issue of poor refereeing once and for all. The quality of refereeing will be on the agenda of a meeting between the PSL and football governing body Safa.

Since the beginning of the season, match officials have come under the spotlight for their below-par performances.

At the PSL's AGM in Kempton Park yesterday, chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed that the matter would be addressed with Safa. "The most important thing that emerged from this meeting today was the request from the board of governors to discuss the issue of the referees with Safa.