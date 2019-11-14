PSL set to rake in first billion in revenue

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) cup has runneth over as the football body is set to announce record revenues that for the first time have eclipsed the R1bn mark.

While many organisations are experiencing tough economic conditions, the PSL is at its strongest ever position.

At its annual general meeting (AGM) in Kempton Park today, chairman Irvin Khoza - we understand - will confirm their solid balance sheet.

Most of the league's revenue is generated from their numerous lucrative sponsorship deals. The league has seven official sponsors and broadcast partners, namely SuperSport, Absa, Nedbank, Telkom, MTN, MultiChoice and GladAfrica.

The most recent endorsement deal of five years with GladAfrica to sponsor the second division has catapulted revenues well over the billion rand benchmark.

PSL chief operating officer Professor Ronnie Schloss was coy about confirming the figures, but admitted that the league was doing well.