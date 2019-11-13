Telkom Knockout final to be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban
The Telkom Knockout final will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Durban’s World Cup semifinal venue has been a favourite for cup finals by the PSL‚ and last held the Nedbank Cup final in May‚ where First Division TS Galaxy shocked Kaizer Chiefs.
The PSL wrote in a statement: “On Saturday 14 December 2019 – two days before the Day of Reconciliation – Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium will open its doors for the 2019/20 Telkom Knockout final.
“The Telkom Knockout Final makes a return to Moses Mabhida after four years of absence at the venue.
“The last time Moses Mabhida Stadium hosted the Telkom Knockout final was back in 2015 where Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious.”
The TKO semifinals see Lamontville Golden Arrows meet Mamelodi Sundowns at Durban's Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday‚ November 23‚ while Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United meet at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on
Sunday‚ November 24.