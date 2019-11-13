Telkom Knockout final to be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

The Telkom Knockout final will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Durban’s World Cup semifinal venue has been a favourite for cup finals by the PSL‚ and last held the Nedbank Cup final in May‚ where First Division TS Galaxy shocked Kaizer Chiefs.

The PSL wrote in a statement: “On Saturday 14 December 2019 – two days before the Day of Reconciliation – Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium will open its doors for the 2019/20 Telkom Knockout final.