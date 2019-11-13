Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never leave

The tweep brought the picture to the attention of sportscaster Robert Marawa and captioned it: “Goodenough has crossed the floor. He now likes it for the chiefs.”

After seeing the post, Marawa quickly shared it, asking if this was really true.

He invited Goodenough to his show to clear the air.

“This is all new to me. I don't know this,” said Goodenough.

“I'll never support Chiefs. Even its supporters were no longer wearing its jersey until they beat Pirates two times, otherwise they wore it as pyjamas and even used it as a floor mat.”

He said Pirates' win was no big deal as they didn't win the cup.

Asked if he knew the man in the Kaizer Chiefs jersey, he said someone “drew a spitting image of me”.

“We must call the artist who did that drawing.” he concluded.