Given Msimango juggles football and degree studies

Education and football haven't always mixed.

It is well-documented that players, particularly in the past, had to let their education fall by the wayside if they were going to make it in professional football, given the time and dedication needed to excel at the highest level of the beautiful game.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that only a few footballers hold tertiary qualifications. Highly rated Highlands Park defender Given Msimango, 23, represents the new generation of players who value education, while their football trade is still at its peak.

"I'm not yet a graduate, I am still in a process of getting my degree. When I started playing professional football [in 2017] I switched from doing my degree full-time to part-time, so it's taking a bit longer than expected. It's a BCom accounting degree [from the University of Johannesburg]," Msimango told Sowetan.

As much as Msimango is hell-bent on eventually graduating, the Lions of the North defender admits juggling football and studies is quite taxing at times.

"Studying while you're playing football professionally is not as easy as it may seem... with the hectic training schedule for professional footballers it's not easy," noted Msimango, who launched his football career via Varsity Football with UJ, before joining Highlands.