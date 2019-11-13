Ghana are 'way past their best'

Bafana midfielder Mothobi Mvala admits that the current crop of Ghanaian players are not as intimidating as the previous golden generation.

The SA senior national team travelled to the Cape Coast in Ghana this week to take on the Black Stars tomorrow. The Group C clash for qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium (9pm SA time).

Mvala, who will be looking to make his senior team debut in the match, is not daunted by Ghana.

"As you saw them in the 2019 Afcon, they are not the same as before. I think they are rebuilding their team and it is something that we must capitalise on," Mvala said of the Black Stars, who were eliminated by Tunisia in the last 16 at the Afcon tournament in Egypt in the winter.

"I really don't know a lot of the current team, unlike before. They are unknown but their goal will be to do well in the group. At the same time we are more or less the same because we have a new coach and have also started on a new era with the national team."

The only other time the 25-year-old was in the national team setup was last year in the Cosafa Cup.

Mvala expressed his delight at being given a chance by coach Molefi Ntseki.

"I have been waiting for this for a long time. I am happy to be with the senior team and it is something that motivates me to work harder. I am looking forward to learn more and from my teammates."

Mvala, Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Modiba are looking to stake their claim in the team after previously being overlooked. The Highlands Park skipper has backed Ntseki to get the best out of them.

"The coach is a motivator and gives everyone a chance. He is fair to everyone and is trying to build a solid team. I am confident that Bafana will do well under him."