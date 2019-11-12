Luc Eymael lauds 'son' Kapinga

Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael believes the talented Lesedi Kapinga can become one of the best players in the country.

Kapinga powered Leopards to a 2-1 win over Cape Town City with a stunner of a Aubrey Modiba goal on Sunday.

The victory underlined the team's revival since the Belgian took over in September. Lidoda Duvha are now 11th on the standings with 12 points.

"He is my son that one. You know I have two daughters, he is my son. He is a very good player," Eymael raved about Kapinga.

"Sometimes he is too relaxed and casual at training, but if he can learn a bit about my mentality and have the necessary hunger. If he can learn that, he will go far."