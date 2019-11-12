Soccer

Aubrey Modiba just glad to be back

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 12 November 2019 - 10:31
SuperSport United defender-cum-midfielder Aubrey Modiba and his Bafana Bafana teammates sweat it out at a training session ahead of the Thursday away clash against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. /Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
SuperSport United defender-cum-midfielder Aubrey Modiba and his Bafana Bafana teammates sweat it out at a training session ahead of the Thursday away clash against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. /Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A year after making his last appearance for Bafana Bafana, winger Aubrey Modiba excited to be back with the national team.

The last time the SuperSport United midfielder made an appearance for the men's senior national team was against Seychelles last year.

The 24-year-old is back to help contribute for Bafana's upcoming Afcon qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.

"I am happy to be back in the national team. It shows that my efforts have been recognised by the coach and I am happy to be part of the setup," Modiba said.

"Obviously it's not a good thing for a player to be away from the team but we can't all be in the national team there is a certain number. But you can't dwell on that and look down, you just have to rise up and continue working hard."

The versatile Matsatsantsa player fell out of favour with previous coach Stuart Baxter but has now been given a chance by the new man in charge, Molefi Ntseki.

Arrows fired up for 'double' over United

Sibisi says win no one-hit wonder
Sport
1 week ago

"Not being part of the team made me stronger as a player. When you don't get a call-up you can't look down. It was not a setback but it made me work hard for my team," Modiba said.

However, he faces stiff competition on the left flank with Keagan Dolly and Thulani Serero also able to play there.

Modiba's best shot could perhaps come in the left-back position where he could give Sfiso Hlanti and Innocent Maela a run for their money.

He admits that being able to play in different positions works in his favour.

"I think it plays to my advantage because the coach can put you wherever he wants because he knows what you can do in certain positions. It's good to be able to play different positions. It's like having an extra player in the team."

Ntseki asks Safa for technical team

Scouting players and rivals difficult
Sport
1 week ago

'Yeye' starts on the bench for Highlands in MTN8 final against SuperSport

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama opted to place the experienced Reneilwe Letsholonyane on the bench against his former club SuperSport United in the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Bafana coach Ntseki names squad for Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki recalled Bidvest Wits left-back Sifiso Hlanti and utility attacker Aubrey Modiba to his 25-man squad for the next ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X