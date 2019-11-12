Aubrey Modiba just glad to be back
A year after making his last appearance for Bafana Bafana, winger Aubrey Modiba excited to be back with the national team.
The last time the SuperSport United midfielder made an appearance for the men's senior national team was against Seychelles last year.
The 24-year-old is back to help contribute for Bafana's upcoming Afcon qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.
"I am happy to be back in the national team. It shows that my efforts have been recognised by the coach and I am happy to be part of the setup," Modiba said.
"Obviously it's not a good thing for a player to be away from the team but we can't all be in the national team there is a certain number. But you can't dwell on that and look down, you just have to rise up and continue working hard."
The versatile Matsatsantsa player fell out of favour with previous coach Stuart Baxter but has now been given a chance by the new man in charge, Molefi Ntseki.
"Not being part of the team made me stronger as a player. When you don't get a call-up you can't look down. It was not a setback but it made me work hard for my team," Modiba said.
However, he faces stiff competition on the left flank with Keagan Dolly and Thulani Serero also able to play there.
Modiba's best shot could perhaps come in the left-back position where he could give Sfiso Hlanti and Innocent Maela a run for their money.
He admits that being able to play in different positions works in his favour.
"I think it plays to my advantage because the coach can put you wherever he wants because he knows what you can do in certain positions. It's good to be able to play different positions. It's like having an extra player in the team."
