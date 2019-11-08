Wiseman Meyiwa remembered year on

"Obviously we miss him a lot and I hope he is recovering well. Last I checked he started to try to walk and hopefully he can get to full recovery," Manyama told Sowetan.

"We miss him and love him and he is a Khosi for life. It's was not nice because he is a good boy who we thought was destined for a good future for the club and the country.

"I hope mentally and emotionally he has healed."

Manyama was himself involved in an car crash from which he emerged unharmed.

Fellow midfielder Willard Katsande says what happened to Meyiwa is still painful especially because the youngster was expected to take over from his role in the team.

"Wiseman was a good kid and good student. He was meant to take over from me," he said.

"It's so touching because we have lost somebody who was meant to contribute to South African football. We play with him in our hearts.

"I keep in touch with him to show him he is still part of us."