Pirates' Maela eyes revenge after last weeks'TKO defeat

It's amazing how the Soweto Derby tables have turned. Last year this time, Kaizer Chiefs were in the doldrums under Giovanni Solinas and had turned into a laughing stock of local football.

Orlando Pirates on the other hand were flying high and showing great promise of ending their trophy drought.

A year later, the status quo has turned on its head and it is the Buccaneers who are struggling while Amakhosi are demonstrating the kind of ruthless form that once earned them the moniker "the cup kings of SA football".

Bucs defender Innocent Maela admits that the Chiefs of this season has been good.

"They have been really impressive. They are united and you can see it on the field because they are playing good football," Maela said.