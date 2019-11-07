Sports minister vows to go ahead with Football Indaba despite Safa snub

The minister insisted that the plan was not an attempt by government to interfere with football.

“I have heard things being said [that Safa won't attend], but what I can say is that government will never compete with any federation. Our job is to complement them. We want everybody’s buy-in because we want to ensure that what is happening with the Springboks is happening with football as well," he said.

“Let us talk about what is happening in football, because things are not as they are supposed to be.

"We don’t want anybody to have any confusion: we are here to assist our athletes, we are here to ensure that they succeed and we want everybody to be part of it."

Mthethwa said it would be unfortunate if Safa failed to attend the indaba.

“It would be a tragedy if an important player like Safa, as the mother body of football in the country, doesn’t see the value in us coming together. But for now we have planned the indaba. Nobody has spoken to me, but I have seen things in the media. Maybe they [Safa] are still going to talk to us," he said.

"An indaba to be convened without Safa may not yield the results we need. That is why we want them, as the main body, to be there.

"We are open for everybody to be there and I will still urge them to be part of the indaba. As I am now, I am confident that we are going to have it and it will involve everybody.”