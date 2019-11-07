Siphiwe Tshabalala looking to extend career
Is ex-Bafana Bafana ace Siphiwe Tshabalala still keen to play professional football or has he retired silently?
Surely, this somewhat of a million-dollar question has crossed minds of a number of local football lovers.
Tshabalala, 35, parted ways with Turkish top-flight club BB Erzurumspor after they were relegated at the end of last season.
"Shabba", as the renowned former Kaizer Chiefs left-winger is known, last played a competitive game in May - for Erzurumspor.
During his 11-month stint in Turkey, Tshabalala garnered 19 appearances across all tournaments, without scoring, but registered a single assist.
Asked about the latest development on Tshabalala's football career, his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane wasn't keen to divulge much, but confirmed that the dread-locked offensive midfielder hasn't hung up his boots yet.
"There's nothing much to say about Shabba at this stage, but he's still a footballer.
"I will get back to you in the next few days . maybe I will have something tangible to share. I have some meetings and we're working on many things," Mahlakgane told Sowetan yesterday.
It is believed that the hindrance to Tshabalala signing with a new club is that he wants a two-year deal, while his suitors are only willing to hand him a one-year contract.
A number of clubs in Azerbaijan, including the one his former Amakhosi teammate Hendrick Ekstein plays for, Sabah FK, are said to be among Shabba's admirers.
As a free agent, the Soweto-born star can join any team of his choice any time.
Tshabalala's switch to Turkey at the age of 34 was perceived by many as an embodiment of steadfastness, motivating a lot of ageing footballers that age doesn't matter but it's what you can offer that counts at the end of the day.
