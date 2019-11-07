Siphiwe Tshabalala looking to extend career

Is ex-Bafana Bafana ace Siphiwe Tshabalala still keen to play professional football or has he retired silently?

Surely, this somewhat of a million-dollar question has crossed minds of a number of local football lovers.

Tshabalala, 35, parted ways with Turkish top-flight club BB Erzurumspor after they were relegated at the end of last season.

"Shabba", as the renowned former Kaizer Chiefs left-winger is known, last played a competitive game in May - for Erzurumspor.

During his 11-month stint in Turkey, Tshabalala garnered 19 appearances across all tournaments, without scoring, but registered a single assist.

Asked about the latest development on Tshabalala's football career, his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane wasn't keen to divulge much, but confirmed that the dread-locked offensive midfielder hasn't hung up his boots yet.