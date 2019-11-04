Chippa are out but not down

Lamontville Golden Arrows will be home in Durban to Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semifinal of the Telkom Cup while Kaizer Chiefs will host Maritzburg United in the second semifinal of this TKO competition.

The draw was conducted yesterday immediately after the end of the quarterfinal clash between Sundowns and Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth where the Brazilians defeated the Chilli Boys 4-3 on penalties. The semis will be played on November 22-23. Time and venues are still to be confirmed by the PSL.

The two sides were level 2-2 in regulation time and the score remained the same through the extra 30 minutes.

But it was Sundowns who held their nerve to convert four spot kicks and book themselves a semifinal spot while Chippa missed two.

Chippa led twice in the match, first through Chid Kwem and then Silas Maziya. But Sundowns equalised both times with their goals coming from a Gaston Sirino double.

Despite the loss, Chilli Boys coach Norman Mapeza will be proud of the performance by his troops. The Chilli Boys were scrappy at first with no clear direction but they soon found their form after Kwem scored the opening goal just after 12 minutes of play.