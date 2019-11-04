Chippa are out but not down
Lamontville Golden Arrows will be home in Durban to Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semifinal of the Telkom Cup while Kaizer Chiefs will host Maritzburg United in the second semifinal of this TKO competition.
The draw was conducted yesterday immediately after the end of the quarterfinal clash between Sundowns and Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth where the Brazilians defeated the Chilli Boys 4-3 on penalties. The semis will be played on November 22-23. Time and venues are still to be confirmed by the PSL.
The two sides were level 2-2 in regulation time and the score remained the same through the extra 30 minutes.
But it was Sundowns who held their nerve to convert four spot kicks and book themselves a semifinal spot while Chippa missed two.
Chippa led twice in the match, first through Chid Kwem and then Silas Maziya. But Sundowns equalised both times with their goals coming from a Gaston Sirino double.
Despite the loss, Chilli Boys coach Norman Mapeza will be proud of the performance by his troops. The Chilli Boys were scrappy at first with no clear direction but they soon found their form after Kwem scored the opening goal just after 12 minutes of play.
The goal awakened the Chilli Boys' fighting spirit.
Chippa kept on pushing for a second goal but their attempts were fruitless.
Instead, it was the visitors who launched attacks on the Chippa goalmouth which had the Chilli Boys' defence putting in an extra shift.
Just before the halftime, Sundowns striker Mauricio Affonso had the chance to level the score after he found himself facing an open net but instead he sent the ball flying over the crossbar.
Sirino also tried his luck at goals but his strike missed the upright by an inch.
Chippa went into the break leading 1-0 but the Brazilians pulled one back in the second half through a penalty which was converted by Sirino.
Phakamani Mahlambi was fouled by Chippa's defender Kevin Moyo inside the box and referee Luxolo Badi called a penalty straight away.
In the 57th minute, Maziya scored a cracker and extended Chippa United's score to 2-1.
However, the Chilli Boys' excitement was short-lived as Sirino once again levelled matters after a goalkeeping error.
In extra time, Tercious Malepe received his second booking and Chippa finished the match with 10 men.
