Soccer

Chiefs vs Pirates almost sold out: Less than 500 tickets remaining

By Mninawa Ntloko - 04 November 2019 - 12:21
Kaizer Chiefs fans during celebrate during a match.
Kaizer Chiefs fans during celebrate during a match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Tickets to Saturday's Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium are almost sold out after it emerged that less than 500 are still up for grabs.

Stadium Management SA managing director Bertie Grobbelaar‚ who operates the 2010 World Cup venue‚ said he expects the remaining tickets to be snapped up before the close of business on Monday.

"There are 437 tickets left on level two‚" he said.

"Excluding the hospitality tickets‚ there were just over 79,000 tickets on sale.

"You must also remember that this excludes complimentary tickets that go out to sponsors and the like."

Grobbelaar said a massive security operation would be mounted around the venue to ensure the safety of the massive crowd that is expected at FNB Stadium.

The two sides will be meeting for the second time in a week after their epic Telkom TKO quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium - Chiefs won 4-2 on penalties - on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Derby glory! Chiefs beat Pirates on penalties in Durban thriller

A team who looked ordinary and in a meltdown last season appear to be in business this campaign.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp on match officials: 'Firstly who is benefitting?'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middndorp has added his voice to the growing calls for the professionalization of match officials in South Africa.
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in TKO semifinals - AmaKhosi vs Sundowns final still alive

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn at home to Maritzburg United in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout as they bid for their first piece of silverware ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X