Pirates lead Chiefs at half time of controversial TKO

Orlando Pirates went to the half time break leading Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their exciting and controversial Telkom Knockout, quarter-final clash in Durban on Saturday.

The only goal of the match so far came after 34minutes from the boot of Fortune Makaringe when he found home tapped after he received a perfectly laid the pass from Thembinkosi Lorch.

The match had its share of controversy in the 21st minute when Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic thought he equalised with a close range header from Khama Billiat’s cross but near side assistant Zakhele Siwela erroneously ruled him offside.

The opening five minutes of the match belonged to Chiefs as they managed to overpower the Pirates midfield and launched attacks through George Maluleka, Leonardo Castro and a header from a corner kick by Eric Mathoho.

Pirates recovered with Lorch getting the better of Yagan Sasman at right wing before delivering a good cross that was not close enough for well-placed Tshegofathso Mabasa.