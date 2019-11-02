Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Rulani Mokwena announced well-balanced teams for their hugely anticipated Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Middendorp kept faith with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi with captain Eric Mathoho in the heart of the defence and Willard Kattsande‚ George Maluleka‚ Khama Billiat in the midfield while Samir Nurkovic and Leornardo Castro will lead the line.

Mokwena picked Wayne Sandilands between the posts‚ with Happy Jele marshaling the defence‚ in the midfield Ben Motswari will be the holding midfielder with Fortune Makaringe.

On the attack‚ Vincent Pule‚ Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Kabelo Dlamini and Tshegofatsho Mabasa will be tasked with finding holes in the Chiefs defence.

Before the squads were announced‚ Chiefs and Pirates arrived at the stadium in high spirits.

With about an hour before kickoff‚ fans were beginning to fill the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium which is expected to be packed to capacity since the tickets were sold out earlier in the week.

Chiefs are hoping to change their fortunes as they are on a disappointing 12-match winless run against their bitter rivals in open play having last beat them in a competitive match in 2014.

Chiefs did beat Pirates in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout in 2015 but that match was decided on penalties‚ where Chiefs prevailed 6-5 after they were deadlocked 0-0 at in regulation time.

During the 12-match winless period for Chiefs‚ Pirates have recorded five wins while the other seven encounters ended in draws.

Kaizer Chiefs: Daniel Akpeyi‚ Yagan Sasman‚ Eric Mathoho‚ Njabulo Blom‚ Willard Katsande‚ George Maluleka‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Samir Nurkovic‚ Khama Billiat‚ Leonardo Castro

Subs: Bruce Bvuma‚ Bernard Parker‚ Lazalous Kambole‚ Philani Zulu‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Siphosahke Ntiya-Ntiya

Orlando Pirates: Wayne Sandilands‚ Happy Jele‚ Innocent Maela‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza‚ Mthokosizi Dube‚ Ben Motswari‚ Fortune Makaringe‚ Vincent Pule‚ Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Tshegofatsho Mabasa

Subs: Joris Delle‚ Justice Chabalala‚ Abel Mabaso‚ Paseka Mako‚ Gabadinho Nhango‚ Augustine Mulenga‚ Justin Shonga