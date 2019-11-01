New faces to spruce up Soweto Derby

As the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal clash between the two Soweto Nemesis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, takes centre-stage at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Sihle Ndebele and Gomolemo Motshwane pick potential debutants who could have an impact

ORLANDO PIRATES

Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mabasa is in red-hot form, boasting five goals in nine games across all domestic competitions this season. The 23-year-old striker has proven to be Bucs' primary source of goals and he's expected to spearhead the attack for the Sea Robbers tomorrow. The ex-Bloemfontein Celtic marksman would be very eager to score in a derby to prove his big-game temperament

Fortune Makaringe

Having entered the fray off the bench in their last game, a controversial 1-0 win over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Tuesday, it's difficult to predict if Makaringe will return to the starting XI. However, Bucs certainly need Makaringe's creativity in the middle of the park, especially to dismantle the solid Amakhosi midfield.

Gabadinho Mhango

Apart from Mabasa, Mhango is the only Pirates player to have scored more than one goal so far, with two strikes from seven games across all competitions. Mhango netted both his goals from the bench, meaning he has been used as a super-sub. The Malawian-born forward's main weapon is his agility and that could prove a thorn in the flash to the Kaizer Chiefs rearguard that has struggled to contain attackers with similar style as Mhango's.