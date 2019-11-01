Leonardo Castro has found a perfect foil in Samir Nurkovic ahead of big game

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro had doubts if he could play with another powerful front man, but all that has since changed with him enjoying a flourishing partnership with Samir Nurkovic.

It is not often that two ball-holding strikers can be fielded together, but coach Ernst Middendorp has seemingly found a formula to make it work.

At the start of the season, Castro was not playing much but now he has been integrated into the rotation system.

Castro and Nurkovic have demonstrated that they can indeed be on the pitch at the same time after their performance in the 2-0 win against Mamelodi Sundowns recently.

"It was a first game for me to play with Samir from the start. In training we are doing the right things to prepare ourselves," Castro said. "There is a long way to go to know each other more though."