Leonardo Castro has found a perfect foil in Samir Nurkovic ahead of big game
Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro had doubts if he could play with another powerful front man, but all that has since changed with him enjoying a flourishing partnership with Samir Nurkovic.
It is not often that two ball-holding strikers can be fielded together, but coach Ernst Middendorp has seemingly found a formula to make it work.
At the start of the season, Castro was not playing much but now he has been integrated into the rotation system.
Castro and Nurkovic have demonstrated that they can indeed be on the pitch at the same time after their performance in the 2-0 win against Mamelodi Sundowns recently.
"It was a first game for me to play with Samir from the start. In training we are doing the right things to prepare ourselves," Castro said. "There is a long way to go to know each other more though."
The Colombian is also excited about their attacking trio that includes Khama Billiat.
"I have known Khama for a long time. We have known each other for long. We can close our eyes and play together. It's easy to play with those two guys."
Amakhosi will be counting on the trio to lead them to victory against rivals Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal tomorrow (3pm).
In the clash, Castro will also be going up against Bucs coach Rulani Mokwena, who was his assistant coach at Sundowns.
The forward did not want to worry too much about the tactics Mokwena will try to deploy against him. "We know they have a good squad but the focus is on our team and our job.
I'm not looking at what they are doing." Castro said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.