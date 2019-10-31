Barca offered to restructure salaries to pay for Neymar return

Barcelona were so keen to bring Neymar back from Paris St Germain that the players were ready to accept delays to salary payments in order for the club to afford the Brazilian, defender Gerard Pique has revealed.

Barca spent the bulk of the last transfer window trying to lure Neymar back from PSG, two years after he left the Catalans for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($248 million).

But the two clubs failed to reach an agreement before September's transfer deadline.

The Catalans, who had already signed French forward Antoine Griezmann for 120 million euros and Frenkie de Jong for 75 million, were constricted in their pursuit for Neymar by UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.