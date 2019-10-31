Soccer

Barca offered to restructure salaries to pay for Neymar return

By Reuters - 31 October 2019 - 13:32
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona failed to reach an agreement which would have seen the Brazilian superstar make a return to the Catalan, before September's transfer deadline.
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona failed to reach an agreement which would have seen the Brazilian superstar make a return to the Catalan, before September's transfer deadline.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Barcelona were so keen to bring Neymar back from Paris St Germain that the players were ready to accept delays to salary payments in order for the club to afford the Brazilian, defender Gerard Pique has revealed.

Barca spent the bulk of the last transfer window trying to lure Neymar back from PSG, two years after he left the Catalans for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($248 million).

But the two clubs failed to reach an agreement before September's transfer deadline.

The Catalans, who had already signed French forward Antoine Griezmann for 120 million euros and Frenkie de Jong for 75 million, were constricted in their pursuit for Neymar by UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

Neymar to stay at PSG

Neymar is to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after seeing his desire to transfer back to Barcelona fail, according to press reports Sunday.
Sport
1 month ago

The rules, designed to prevent the sport’s richest owners from crushing their rivals, oblige clubs to be transparent about revenues and broadly balance them against expenditure. They also include a limit on the losses clubs can incur.

"We told (club president Josep Maria) Bartomeu that if it was necessary to delay payments in our contracts to meet Financial Fair Play regulations and sign Neymar we would do it," Pique told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday.

"We were ready to adjust our contracts. We weren't going to contribute money, but we were going to make things easier by allowing some payments to be made in the second or third year instead of the first."

The Brazilian sat out the start of the season while he waited for the transfer saga to end but returned to the team in September, scoring four goals in five Ligue 1 appearances.

He is currently sidelined with a groin injury sustained on international duty with Brazil.

Club Brugge coach on Tau: Last season he was playing in the second division and needs rest

Percy Tau’s Club Brugge kept up their three point lead at the top of the Belgian league with a 2-0 away win on Wednesday but did it without the ...
Sport
54 minutes ago

Percy Tau set to face Paris St Germain after returning to training

Injury might have prevented Percy Tau from turning out for Bafana Bafana at the weekend but the South African is back in training at Club Bruges and ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana star Percy Tau juggling tertiary studies and demanding football schedule at Club Brugge

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has told the Belgian press that he is juggling tertiary studies with what has turned out to be a busy football schedule ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X