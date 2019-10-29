One loss does not mean anything - Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns have seen league challengers come and go. And with Kaizer Chiefs having emerged as the early contenders, Downs know that there is a long way to go before the end of the season.

Chiefs claimed round one against Sundowns this season after their 2-0 victory in Pretoria inspired by striker Samir Nurkovic.

There are still more than 20 games to go in the league race and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has cautioned that one swallow doesn't make a summer.

"We are going to fight for the league. We have fought with them for the league before and they gave way and then came Wits and Orlando Pirates. The common denominator is us fighting for the league for six years," Mosimane said.

"We came second twice and won it four times. You must have endurance when you want to fight us. One match doesn't mean anything. There is still so many games to go until the end."