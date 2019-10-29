Soccer

One loss does not mean anything - Pitso Mosimane

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 29 October 2019 - 09:16
Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic dribbles past Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosa Lebusa during their Absa Premiership match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Chiefs won 2-0.
Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic dribbles past Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosa Lebusa during their Absa Premiership match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Chiefs won 2-0.
Mamelodi Sundowns have seen league challengers come and go. And with Kaizer Chiefs having emerged as the early contenders, Downs know that there is a long way to go before the end of the season.

Chiefs claimed round one against Sundowns this season after their 2-0 victory in Pretoria inspired by striker Samir Nurkovic.

There are still more than 20 games to go in the league race and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has cautioned that one swallow doesn't make a summer.

"We are going to fight for the league. We have fought with them for the league before and they gave way and then came Wits and Orlando Pirates. The common denominator is us fighting for the league for six years," Mosimane said.

"We came second twice and won it four times. You must have endurance when you want to fight us. One match doesn't mean anything. There is still so many games to go until the end."

Sunday's clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium has possibly given fans a glimpse of what type of finish the league will have this season.

Amakhosi are eager to celebrate their 50th anniversary with silverware while the Brazilians want to make it a hat-trick of successive league titles. With Orlando Pirates faltering and Bidvest Wits inconsistent, it appears as if this season will be a two-horse race for glory.

Mosimane added fuel to the rivalry as he stuck to his guns and reiterated that Chiefs are beneficiaries of favourable officiating from referees.

"They benefited again because the first goal was offside, yes it was offside.

"What's new here? It's the same song and what are we talking about here, they benefited again from a mistake," Mosimane quipped.

