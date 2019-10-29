Like father, like son: Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi's son Thato to blossom at JDR

The sight of Thato Mohlamme making a dashing run-in attack brings back nostalgic imagines of Benedict Vilakazi at his best at Orlando Pirates.

Thato, who is Vilakazi's first born son, is following in his father's footsteps. He plays for exciting second tier Pretoria outfit JDR Stars, whom he joined in January.

The 20-year-old is the eldest of Vilakazi's six children, made up of four boys and two girls. Mohlamme, who was born and raised in Deneysville in the Free State, acknowledges that being his father's son does come with pressure.

"It does give me some pressure because it will cause a lot of attention for me, but I am confident I will be able to deal with it," he told Sowetan.

"My parents wanted me to put education first. I could have long been part of the academies at Pirates, Chiefs or Sundowns but my parents told me that education comes first," he said.

The attacking midfielder says his mother, Mmatebello Mohlamme, was initially against the idea of going into football.