Like father, like son: Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi's son Thato to blossom at JDR

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 29 October 2019 - 09:36
JDR Stars player Thato Mohlamme, son of Tso Vilakazi, is eyeing an overseas move.
JDR Stars player Thato Mohlamme, son of Tso Vilakazi, is eyeing an overseas move.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The sight of Thato Mohlamme making a dashing run-in attack brings back nostalgic imagines of Benedict Vilakazi at his best at Orlando Pirates.

Thato, who is Vilakazi's first born son, is following in his father's footsteps. He plays for exciting second tier Pretoria outfit JDR Stars, whom he joined in January.

The 20-year-old is the eldest of Vilakazi's six children, made up of four boys and two girls. Mohlamme, who was born and raised in Deneysville in the Free State, acknowledges that being his father's son does come with pressure.

"It does give me some pressure because it will cause a lot of attention for me, but I am confident I will be able to deal with it," he told Sowetan.

"My parents wanted me to put education first. I could have long been part of the academies at Pirates, Chiefs or Sundowns but my parents told me that education comes first," he said.

The attacking midfielder says his mother, Mmatebello Mohlamme, was initially against the idea of going into football.

The former Sasolburg High School learner was still young when his dad terrorised defenders on the pitch with his industrious running.

He says he has a good relationship with his dad, who has always been there for him. "He has been there for me and he looks out for me. I remember he used to take me to training many times," he said.

Mohlamme cannot be accused of not being ambitious as he has eyed an overseas move in the near future.

"In terms of my football career I am not aiming low. My aim is to play overseas and do well there," he said. "For now I want to help my team achieve and get to the PSL."

Mohlamme is yet to make an appearance this season but is working hard behind the scenes. The Hammer Boys have had a superb start to the season where they are second on the table.

"Since arriving here at the beginning of the year I can say that things have been going well. I have learned a lot during my time with this team," he concluded.

