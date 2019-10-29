Amakhosi turn focus to Bucs
"Do unto Orlando Pirates what you did to Mamelodi Sundowns." This will be the wish of Kaizer Chiefs fans after their team got the better of Sundowns with a 2-0 league win courtesy of a Samir Nurkovic brace on Sunday.
Following that intense clash in Pretoria, Chiefs now turn their attentions to their Soweto rivals whom they will face in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday at Moses Mabhida (3pm).
In explaining how they won against Downs, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp conceded that his team made the most of their chances.
"Probably there was one difference and that was being clinical in the box and using our opportunities. There were opportunities on the other side but we were clinical and they were not," Middendorp said.
"Going into a game like this you have a wish list to score the first goal, which gives you a position to direct the flow. We were going against the most decorated coach in African football, Pitso Mosimane. You have to be well prepared."
That victory ensured they have a five-point lead at the summit. Many doubters will have no choice but to accept that Amakhosi are now legitimate title contenders after four years of drought.
Their German tactician, however, has warned that there is nothing to get carried away over and like any other game, only three points were earned. "I am not really spending too much time thinking about what is going on in the league. If we start having sweetness in our eyes and celebrating, we will have big problems in the end.
"It's still early, in two or three games it can all look different . it's nothing but it's only three points but a lot of work had to be done."
Chiefs have failed to beat Pirates in an official match since 2014, but heading into this match, their recent streak will fill them with confidence of ending their derby drought.
