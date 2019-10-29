Amakhosi turn focus to Bucs

"Do unto Orlando Pirates what you did to Mamelodi Sundowns." This will be the wish of Kaizer Chiefs fans after their team got the better of Sundowns with a 2-0 league win courtesy of a Samir Nurkovic brace on Sunday.

Following that intense clash in Pretoria, Chiefs now turn their attentions to their Soweto rivals whom they will face in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday at Moses Mabhida (3pm).

In explaining how they won against Downs, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp conceded that his team made the most of their chances.

"Probably there was one difference and that was being clinical in the box and using our opportunities. There were opportunities on the other side but we were clinical and they were not," Middendorp said.