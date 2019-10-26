Benni McCarthy admits his head may roll after City lose again

Benni McCarthy admits he is at his wits’ end as Cape Town City continue to stumble and has also called on his players for a reset to avoid the club tumbling into crisis.

City’s winless streak stretched to nine games after losing 1-0 at home to Maritzburg United at a wet Cape Town Stadium on Friday night, leaving them 12th in the Premier Soccer League.

Thabiso Kutumela tucked away a penalty on the stroke of half time after an unlucky handball by defender Keanu Cupido.

It came at the end of another listless first-half performance from McCarthy’s team, who did pick it up in the second half after the coach made changes, but were then wasteful in front of goal.

City coach McCarthy says he is stumped by the results that have seen City posting just one win in 13 games since April.

“Of course I’m worried, I’ve never been in this situation before. The longer it goes on, the more desperate it all becomes,” the coach said.