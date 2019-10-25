Downs v Chiefs game changers

Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the key players who could win the match for either Sundowns or Chiefs in Sunday's explosive encounter.

Khama Billiat

The sensational winger can turn a game on its head at any given time. Billiat will want to impress against his former teammates in this clash. Though he has only scored one league goal this season, it's his ability to distract opposition defenders that makes him important.

Kearyn Baccus

Not much was expected from Baccus when he arrived, but the industrious midfielder has been integral to Chiefs' resurgence this season. Baccus is tactical astute and keeps things simple in the middle of the pitch. It's important to note that he has played in every league game for Chiefs thus far.

Hlompho Kekana

The veteran midfielder makes the team tick, so much so, that a Downs team without him seems odd. It will be his job to restrict the likes George Maluleka and Billiat.

Themba Zwane

Mshishi, as he is affectionately known, looks like he is gliding when he has the ball at his feet and can dance his way past any defence. The talented Zwane not only scores, but creates too. He has scored three goals and has two assists.

Last 10 league results

04/2015: 1-0 Chiefs win

12/2015: 3-1 Downs win

01/2016: 0-0

04/2016: 3-1 Downs win

11/2016: 2-1 Downs win

04/2017: 2-1 Chiefs win

10/2017: 2-1 Chiefs win

01/2018: 0-0

08/2018: 1-1

01/2019: 2-1 Downs win