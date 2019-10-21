Missed chances present Rulani with fresh challenge

In a match where it appeared like their defensive crisis was a thing of the past, a new epidemic of missing glorious chances gripped Orlando Pirates in Saturday's 1-0 home success over Stellenbosch.

It was Thembinkosi Lorch's 84th-minute strike that saw Pirates edge rookies Stellenbosch in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Orlando Stadium. It was Lorch's maiden goal of the season.

Despite eventually scoring through the reigning Footballer of the Season, Bucs squandered a number of glorious opportunities, especially Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe.

Prior to the Stellies encounter, the Sea Robbers had netted eight goals and conceded the same amount in three games, meaning their rearguard was an impediment, while their attack was on fire.

However, their bluntness in front of goal reared its ugly head over the weekend.

Even so, Bucs tactician Rulani Mokwena stood by his misfiring attackers, maintaining they gave their all. The Bucs mentor, however, vowed to address the problem by making his troops train more in the aspect of scoring.