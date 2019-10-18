Top8 lessons buoy Highlands Park

Expressive Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has a strong feeling the lessons they learnt in the MTN8 final will come handy in their Telkom Knockout journey.

In what is their maiden competitive fixture since their 1-0 MTN8 decider defeat at the hands of SuperSport United three weeks ago, Highlands host Black Leopards in the first phase of the TKO at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

"We take a lot of strength from that cup final. We take a lot of learning curves and lessons. We try to improve consistently. We really want to give our best shot in the TKO," said Da Gama at a media conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown yesterday.

"I believe that we've grown tremendously after the MTN8 final and those lessons should assist us through the TKO tournament. We must put them into practice."