JDR Stars take lower division by storm

JDR Stars are on a mission to rewrite local football history and to pioneer a new path that others will follow in years to come.

The flourishing upstarts, established in 2011, have caught many by surprise with their impressive start in their first season in the National First Division, second-tier league.

A few months after winning the ABC Motsepe League play-offs, the Pretoria-based club have blazed the trail in the GladAfrica Championship where they top the standings.

With 15 points, after four wins and three draws, Stars, who call themselves the Hammer Boys, have shown that they mean business in the highly-competitive division.

"It's not by mistake that we are top of the table. We decided not to change our team just because we gained promotion," club's chairman and coach Nditsheni Nemasisi told Sowetan.

"I have studied the NFD for a number of years now and I got an understanding of what it takes to do well. The knowledge I have gained from watching these teams has been invaluable and I have used that to carry my team forward in this league."