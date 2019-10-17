Thabang Monare says Wits aim to shine in TKO

"Everything is important and at Wits the next game becomes our priority, so we will be looking to go all the way in this one as with any competition," Monare said.

"We don't want to talk about what comes first or not. We have enough quality to win everything. There were aspects of last season that were disappointing because we didn't win. As a team we are always motivated."

The university side will take on Mariztburg United in the first round of the TKO at the Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow [8pm]. Monare expects United to put up a tough fight at home.

"It will be tough playing away from home. They are finding themselves and have shown they are a solid team," he said.

"They were not doing so well earlier in the season but now they are on a roll. It won't be easy but we will do our best to ensure we come out tops."

The 30-year-old has good memories of this cup, which the team won two season ago. At a time when Wits was fighting off relegation in the league, they surprised many by clinching the TKO.

"We have shown that we have pedigree in this cup and can do well. We won it the previous season and last season lost in the semifinal."