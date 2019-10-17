Amazulu marksman lauds Mabhuti Khenyeza for scoring form

Having netted all the team's four league goals this season, AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has chalked his recent scintillating showing to working with Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Khenyeza, a distinguished marksman in his heyday, who notched up more than 100 top-flight goals, is serving as the deputy to head coach Josef Vukusic at Usuthu.

"It's very helpful to be coached by someone who was a striker. I played with him [Khenyeza, before he retired in January], so we have a wonderful understanding. He has improved me in terms of my movement and positioning," Ntuli told Sowetan.

"I've been learning a lot from Mabhuti... he's brought about that aggressiveness in my style of play.