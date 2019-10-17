Soccer

Amazulu marksman lauds Mabhuti Khenyeza for scoring form

By Sihle Ndebele - 17 October 2019 - 10:04
Bonginkosi Ntuli has all scored all AmaZulu goals so far this season.
Image: Gerhard Duaan / BackpagePix

Having netted all the team's four league goals this season, AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has chalked his recent scintillating showing to working with Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Khenyeza, a distinguished marksman in his heyday, who notched up more than 100 top-flight goals, is serving as the deputy to head coach Josef Vukusic at Usuthu.

"It's very helpful to be coached by someone who was a striker. I played with him [Khenyeza, before he retired in January], so we have a wonderful understanding. He has improved me in terms of my movement and positioning," Ntuli told Sowetan.

"I've been learning a lot from Mabhuti... he's brought about that aggressiveness in my style of play.

"I hope to continue absorbing knowledge and lessons from such a legend."

Ntuli's early blistering form has him dreaming about winning the top scorer's gong at the end of the term. However, the AmaZulu sharpshooter is reluctant to set a goals target.

"The way I started the season gives me a lot of confidence that my dream of winning the Golden Boot can finally come true.

"I cannot set a target as to how many goals I want because inethi ayigcwali (goals net never gets full)."

The 28-year-old striker from Pietermaritzburg is certain to spearhead Usuthu's attack when they trade blows with his erstwhile employers, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

