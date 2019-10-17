Amajimbos salvage a point against Eswatini

SA's Under-17 squad will return from the Cosafa Championship winless and with just a point after drawing 1-1 with Eswatini in their final pool match yesterday.

Amajimbos, who had been humiliated 7-0 by Zambia in their previous match, trailed for a long period yesterday, and were rescued by Thabang Mazibuko who rocketed in an equaliser to save their blushes.

Zambia and Eswatini booked their places in the semifinals of the 2019 championship as there was heartbreak for hosts Malawi at the Mpira Stadium.

Zambia defeated the Young Flames 3-2 in a thrilling encounter to finish top of Group A, while Eswatini's 1-1 draw with 10-man Amajimbos was enough to see them finish second. Zambia will now take on the runner-up in Group B, Angola, in the semifinals tomorrow at the Mpira Stadium. Eswatini will play Group B winners Mozambique in the other semifinal.

Zambia took a sixth-minute lead against Malawi to silence the home crowd as Rickson Ng'ambi picked out Lasmond Phiri and he provided a neat finish in the box.

Angola, meanwhile, defeated Comoros Islands 3-0 to finish second in their pool. Mozambique beat Lesotho 4-1 to top Group B.

Angola took a lead two minutes into the second period when Antonio Lopes provided a neat finish after good build-up play. The lead was doubled when Francisco Chiquinho got his second of the tournament just past the hour-mark, and the scoring was complete as Andre Muhongo netted late on.