David Notoane happy in spite of U-23s' defeat in Egypt

SA Olympic football team coach David Notoane has given an impression that more than the playing aspect, their trip to Egypt fulfilled the off-field objectives.

As part of their preparations for next month's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, Notoane's charges faced their Pharaohs counterparts in an international friendly at Cairo Stadium on Sunday night. The North Africans claimed a 1-0 win, thanks to Ramadan Sobhi's first-half spot-kick.

"I hope it [the defeat] prepares us, it brings back the hunger in the group coming into the tournament itself. Most importantly, I hope it's a prelude to the final because we are coming here to fight to go to the final," said Notoane.

The outing in Cairo looks to have helped SA familiarise themselves with the overall environment ahead of the tournament that runs from November 8-22.