Sundowns to face tough Wydad side

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco will meet for the fourth consecutive season after the CAF Champions League group draw was made in Cairo last night.

Wydad defeated defending champions Sundowns on penalties in a 2017 quarterfinal and the Moroccans won at home and drew away at the group stage the following year.

Both sides won at home in the 2018/2019 edition and when they clashed again in the semifinals, Wydad successfully defended a 2-1 first-leg advantage to reach the final.

Wydad then lost a controversial title decider against Esperance of Tunisia last May, storming off the field in the second leg after an equaliser was disallowed. Wydad, Sundowns, 2015 runners-up USM Alger of Algeria and former semifinalists Petro Atletico of Angola comprise Group C.

Holders Esperance are in Group D with three former champions, Raja Casablanca of Morocco, JS Kabylie of Algeria and DRC's V Club.

The title-holders were unimpressive in reaching the group stage, edging minnows Elect-Sport of Chad 3-2 on aggregate. Record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt will face former champions Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, twice runners-up Al Hilal of Sudan and Platinum of Zimbabwe in Group B. The first-leg matches will be on the weekend of November 29-30.