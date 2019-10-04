Kaitano Tembo, Owen da Gama eye history

Twenty years after joining SuperSport United as a player, Kaitano Tembo now stands on the verge of cup success as a coach in the MTN8.

Tembo is looking to cap off his 20th anniversary with the club by clinching the R8m tournament in the final against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 6pm.

The match is a shot at redemption for Tembo and his players after losing the Wafa Wafa final to Cape Town City last year.

Tembo admits that winning the cup would be a special way of celebrating his two decades at Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

"For me it's never been about me because I am a team player. Yes, on a personal level it would be nice to win this as a way of giving back to the club after 20 wonderful years," said Tembo.