Ex-schoolmates to face off in Wafa Wafa final

Unitas High School will be well represented in the MTN8 final on Saturday as three of their former pupils are set to take part in the clash between SuperSport United and Highlands Park.

Sipho Mbule, 21, and Teboho Mokoena, 22, will be on the United side, while Luckyboy Mokoena, 25, is set to feature for Highlands at Orlando Stadium (6pm).

The trio got their education at the school in Welkom, Free State, and were part of the renowned Virginia Sports Academy (now Harmony Academy).

Luckyboy will have a hard time in defence trying to contain the in-form playmaker, Mbule.

"It will be a fight in the final because they will want to prove a point. It won't be easy, it will be very difficult," Luckyboy said.

"They will be hungry to succeed in the final. But as Highlands, we want this cup and feel it's our opportunity to achieve something."