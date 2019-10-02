Het Nieuwsblad had much the same comment: “He was vital in attack with his strength on the ball and maneuverability. Giver of an assist for the 1-0 lead and almost made it 2-0 himself. After the break he was far too anonymous.”

The French language La Dernière Heure added: “The South African has shown maturity by keeping the ball when necessary‚ but also playing it and teeing up Dennis for a 1-0 lead. Less accessible in second period.

In the Spanish sport press‚ Tau received two stars out of a possible three from Marca in their playing ratings.

It was a heady night for Brugge‚ whose coach Philippe Clement felt they would have won had it not been for the sending off of captain Rudi Vormer in the 78th minute‚ followed by Casemiro’s 85th minute equaliser.

“But I'm really proud‚" Clement told reporters afterwards.

"We came here with a very ambitious plan and the team performed that perfectly. We not only wanted to defend but also dare to attack."

According to Clement‚ the red card for Vormer proved the turning point.

"At such a moment‚ two yellow cards are very decisive. Nevertheless‚ I’m proud that the players were able to keep their cool and continue at that moment.

“Even though we might have shown more guts in the second half.

“This achievement in itself is already historic and certainly when you see the way we played."