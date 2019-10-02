Long PSL pause not welcomed by some

The upcoming three-week international break has left some local coaches resigned to finding ways to keep their players sharp and focused.

The PSL fixture plan plus the upcoming international week will result in an extended pause between games.

The league will go on a break after tonight's fixtures, with the next top-flight games only coming on October 19 when the Telkom Knockout first round kicks off.

However, Highlands Park and SuperSport United are the exception as they will face off in the MTN8 final on Saturday, while Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will play in the Helix Cup on October 12.