Benni McCarthy and the money man on the same page

Cape Town City boss John Comitis says there is no simmering tension between himself and Benni McCarthy with the outspoken coach having voiced displeasure over recent transfer decisions.

On more than one occasion McCarthy has expressed annoyance after the club failed to make two signings he wanted.

Last month, the City coach appeared to take a dig at Comitis on live TV after the club failed to sign defender Robyn Johannes. The City defence was leaking goals and McCarthy was eager to reinforce with the veteran defender before he was snapped by Stellenbosch FC.

Two weeks ago, McCarthy was again at it when he criticised the club for not signing Mark Mayambela who was training with the team.