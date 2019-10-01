Soccer

Bafana star Percy Tau to start in Club Brugge’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 01 October 2019 - 18:22
Percy Tau of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match against Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 2, 2019.
Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will start in Club Brugge’s highly anticipated Uefa Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Brugge are looking to overcome the odds against the 10-times European champions and register their first win in group A‚ which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Belgium side were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray at home in the opening match of the group but Tau was an unused substitute.

He has a chance to impress on one of the biggest football stages in the world on Tuesday night.

South Africans have been counting the hours ahead of Tau's appearance on the hallowed Madrid stadium's turf‚ with many‚ including Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy‚ advising the former Mamelodi Sundowns star to keep his head and not allow the pressure to get to him.

