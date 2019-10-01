Bafana star Percy Tau to start in Club Brugge’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will start in Club Brugge’s highly anticipated Uefa Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday night.
Brugge are looking to overcome the odds against the 10-times European champions and register their first win in group A‚ which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Turkish giants Galatasaray.
The Belgium side were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray at home in the opening match of the group but Tau was an unused substitute.
De XI voor @realmadriden #RMCLU #UCL https://t.co/dEjaCzODfy— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 1, 2019
He has a chance to impress on one of the biggest football stages in the world on Tuesday night.
South Africans have been counting the hours ahead of Tau's appearance on the hallowed Madrid stadium's turf‚ with many‚ including Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy‚ advising the former Mamelodi Sundowns star to keep his head and not allow the pressure to get to him.
Here they are: Your starting XI for #RMCLU! ??⚫ #UCL pic.twitter.com/bboEHuW9lZ— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 1, 2019