Bafana star Percy Tau to start in Club Brugge’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will start in Club Brugge’s highly anticipated Uefa Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Brugge are looking to overcome the odds against the 10-times European champions and register their first win in group A‚ which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Belgium side were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray at home in the opening match of the group but Tau was an unused substitute.