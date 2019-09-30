Lebusa glad to be back in Bafana side

When Mosa Lebusa made his Bafana Bafana debut in 2015 he thought it was a sign of things to come. But it wasn't so as he has waited four years to get a call-up again.

Lebusa has made a return to the Bafana setup after receiving a call-up last week.

He has been selected in coach Molefi Ntseki's 23-man squad to take on Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on October 13 in Port Elizabeth.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender is overjoyed to be back in the national team for the first time since his appearance against Costa Rica four years ago under Shakes Mashaba.

"I wasn't expecting it, to be honest, because my focus has been with my club. It's always an honour to be called up for your national team," Lebusa told Sowetan.

"I wouldn't say I've been overlooked since 2015 or have been disappointed. I've just thought that the guys who were there have been doing well and my chance will come."

The defender from Welkom has been a dependable pillar for Sundowns this season where he has featured in all of the team's domestic games.

The 26-year-old has played in eight games in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals.

Lebusa says his decision to move to Downs from Ajax Cape Town in the first place was to take his career to the next level and the call-up justifies this.

"When I joined Sundowns I saw it not only as a challenge, but an opportunity to reach the next step in my career."

The former Urban Warriors captain added that his form at club level has been due to the technical team finding the right combinations at Downs.

"I think we have found a balance in the team with me being a left-footer and being able to play centre-back."

Lebusa is looking forward to working with coach Ntseki for the first time and playing again with his former Ajax clubmates Thulani Hlatshwayo, Keagan Dolly and Brandon Petersen.