Kaizer Chiefs will be without Itumeleng Khune‚ George Maluleka and Reeve Frosler for Tuesday's critical league game against Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs beat Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and Khune‚ who's recently returned from a long-term injury‚ came off in the 28th minute with an injury that coach Ernst Middendorp couldn't specify. Maluleka was replaced on the stroke of half-time by Willard Katsande.

With the Fifa break looming‚ Tuesday's game will be Chiefs third in seven days‚ but their previous two games have seen Chiefs collect six points having also beaten AmaZulu last week.

Golden Arrows surrendered a two-goal lead against Stellenbosch FC to draw the game on Saturday.

Middendorp was aware of how the game will test his team's depth‚ even though they'll have the benefit of a break where injured players will have enough time to recover.

“We've got George out and he's not available for Tuesday.

"We also have Itu Khune out and he's also not available for Tuesday. We have Samir Nurkovic out and he's definitely not available for Tuesday.

"We can continue and with Dumisani Zuma‚ I don't quite know‚” Middendorp said.

“We've got some work to do but I'm not thinking about winning three matches in a row.

"I need to go through the squad.

"We have a number of players in the squad who haven't played and haven't been used.