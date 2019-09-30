Akpeyi happy to keep goals for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has explained how the recent xenophobic attacks in SA kept him quick-witted.

"To be honest with you, at a point in time I was a bit worried because I understand I am not the best of what the fans love. I am sorry to say that. So it always got to me when I have to play that I had to do well," said Akpeyi.

Following a number of unconvincing performances last season, Akpeyi found himself on the wrong books of the Amakhosi faithful.

However, the Nigerian international seems to have redeemed himself, keeping three clean sheets in five league matches so far.

Having replaced Itumeleng Khune, who picked up a groin injury, midway through the first half in their 1-0 victory over Baroka at FNB Stadium at the weekend, Akpeyi put in a man of the match display.

"It's good to be man of the match. As a professional player you always have to be ready for anything, especially in the goalkeeper department," said the Amakhosi shot-stopper.

"The two clean sheets [they've kept in their last two games against AmaZulu and Baroka respectively] are actually a motivation to the goalkeeping department and to the team generally because when you keep a clean sheet you're not going to lose the game. So it's a huge motivation going into the next game."

Akpeyi was not part of the Nigeria squad that drew 2-2 against Ukraine away in an international friendly nearly five weeks ago.

" I am just working on myself, working on my career, working on my profession," said Akpeyi.

"I think in the national team I've played my part, going to the [2018] World Cup, Nations Cup [Africa Cup of Nations] from the junior to the senior level."

With Khune unlikely to have recovered by tomorrow, Akpeyi is certain to remain in goals for Chiefs when they host Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium (7.30pm).