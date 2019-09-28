Liverpool march to seventh straight victory, Spurs and Chelsea also win

There was more than a touch of fortune about Liverpool's seventh successive Premier League victory of the season as an embarrassing howler by Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson gifted the leaders a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

With second-placed champions Manchester City playing later on Saturday at Everton, Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top on a day when Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers all won at home.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledged that luck was on their side when Henderson allowed Georginio Wijnaldum's shot from the edge of the area to squeeze through his arms and between his legs at a critical point in the second half.

"One team deserved to win, which was us, but all respect to Sheffield United, they were tough," said Klopp.

For the Blades, the challenge was always to hold on to their concentration for the entire 90 minutes against the European champions who have confidence coursing through their veins.