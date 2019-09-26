Shock loss has fuelled Chiefs' rebirth - Ernst Middendorp

The humiliation of the Nedbank Cup final loss is the fuel that is driving the current form of Kaizer Chiefs, says coach Ernst Middendorp.

Amakhosi are having their best start in five seasons and are leading the league with 13 points after six games.

Just when it appeared as if Chiefs would bury their past woes, they suffered a shock loss to minnow TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

"We have grown up. We have had too many childish moments in the past. A lot of our games we looked entertaining, but football is about the results at the end of the day," he said.

"The mixture at the moment - of players who have come in from outside, in terms of age and quality in different departments - shows the good character and attitude."