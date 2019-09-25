Kobamelo Kodisang plans Braga rise

Budding SA youth international Kobamelo Kodisang is aiming to break into SC Braga's first team by January at least, having joined the Portuguese giants' B-side at the start of the season.

Kodisang's switch to Braga came on the back of an impressive season at third-tier outfit AD Sanjoanense, where he was on loan from Bidvest Wits, last term.

The 20-year-old winger netted five goals in 24 appearances for Sanjoanense, a feat that saw him being included in the Portuguese third-tier team of the season.

"I am still trying to adjust to the new life because Braga and Sanjoanense are two different teams. The philosophies and tactics are not the same, so I will need a few months to fully understand everything,'' Kodisang told Sowetan.