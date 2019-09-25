Soccer

Kobamelo Kodisang plans Braga rise

By Sihle Ndebele - 25 September 2019 - 09:13
SA youth international Kobamelo Kodisang, right, is adjusting to life in Portugal.
Budding SA youth international Kobamelo Kodisang is aiming to break into SC Braga's first team by January at least, having joined the Portuguese giants' B-side at the start of the season.

Kodisang's switch to Braga came on the back of an impressive season at third-tier outfit AD Sanjoanense, where he was on loan from Bidvest Wits, last term.

The 20-year-old winger netted five goals in 24 appearances for Sanjoanense, a feat that saw him being included in the Portuguese third-tier team of the season.

"I am still trying to adjust to the new life because Braga and Sanjoanense are two different teams. The philosophies and tactics are not the same, so I will need a few months to fully understand everything,'' Kodisang told Sowetan.

"I always make sure that I do everything that the coaches tell me to do. My aim is that by January I should be in the first team, playing regularly. But I won't put myself under unnecessary pressure.''

Kodisang, who penned a three-year deal with Braga, also opened up about his lifestyle in Europe, revealing he hardly spends his leisure time outdoors as he's still familiarising himself with his new surroundings.

"I am always on [digital streaming service] Netflix [ because if I go out I don't know where to go. Sometimes I eat dinner out with my teammates, but it's rare that I go out,'' Kodisang said.

"I cannot lie, the food is not great. I miss my mom's pots, especially my favourite food, chicken. In Portugal they cook it differently and I always feel SA chicken is the best.

"In terms of the language [Portuguese], I am still struggling but I am learning it bit by bit.''

