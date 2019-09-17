Bradley Grobler, Thamsanqa Gabuza are United's trump card

The highly productive strike partnership of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler is arguably the main drawcard of the MTN8 semifinal second leg clash between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Having already scored an impressive 10 goals between them in seven games across all competitions, SuperSport can certainly count on Gabuza and Grobler to continue their blistering form at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Speaking at the club's media open-day ahead of the second leg of the Wafa Wafa semifinals, Matsatsantsa mentor Kaitano Tembo detailed why the Gabuza-Grobler partnership is bearing fruits.

"It's been working very well for us with Gabuza and Bradley. I think they complement each other well. They have different strengths, Gabuza works very well off the ball and he's a very good outlet," stated Tembo.