Bradley Grobler, Thamsanqa Gabuza are United's trump card
The highly productive strike partnership of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler is arguably the main drawcard of the MTN8 semifinal second leg clash between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Having already scored an impressive 10 goals between them in seven games across all competitions, SuperSport can certainly count on Gabuza and Grobler to continue their blistering form at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Speaking at the club's media open-day ahead of the second leg of the Wafa Wafa semifinals, Matsatsantsa mentor Kaitano Tembo detailed why the Gabuza-Grobler partnership is bearing fruits.
"It's been working very well for us with Gabuza and Bradley. I think they complement each other well. They have different strengths, Gabuza works very well off the ball and he's a very good outlet," stated Tembo.
"Bradley also, his timing and movements are very good. You should look at the first goal we scored against (Cape Town) City (on Saturday), his timing . getting into effective areas, he's very good.
"I think Gabuza does well to keep the defenders busy, that allows Bradley to play with a lot of freedom."
SuperSport are going into this MTN8 clash on the back of an entertaining 3-3 league draw against City at the weekend. Tembo has since called for an improved defensive work from his troops.
"We need to try and manage the game a little bit better than we did in our previous league game, especially defensively and in critical phases," the Matsatsantsa mentor stressed.
"It's a big game, huge game for us. We are coming up against a very good team and it's derby. They [Downs] are a good team with wonderful individual players, but we are up for the challenge."
Mamelodi Sundowns managed to get the vital away goal in the first leg at the same venue nearly three weeks ago.
The match ended 1-1.
