AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson has called for unity at the club after their winless start to the season was extended to five games at the weekend‚ when they drew with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

And‚ at the same time he has admitted being frustrated at the results of the opening matches of the new Premier Soccer League season‚ insisting his side has been playing well.

“As a coach you have to be frustrated because when you look at the way we’ve played and the way we’ve conceded goals‚ then there is the frustration.

“Every team wants to have three points in every game‚ whether they are a tavern team or a PSL team.

"They are no different and we know we need to start winning‚” said Johnson‚ whose team came back strongly in the second half to draw 1-1 with neighbours Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday.

“It has to turn sometime‚ but whether it turns now or in two games time‚ I don’t know.

“I’m not a football God. If I had his telephone number‚ I’ll tell you when it’s going to change.

“But we spend a helluva lot of time on the football field‚ on different aspects of the game‚ how to control the game and how to win the game.

“When the ball doesn’t roll for you‚ you can try whatever … you can blow square bubbles … but it’s not going to help.”

Johnson said buckling down and getting on with the job was essential.

“We just have to carry on with what we’ve been trained to do as coaches and help the footballers to try and improve them.

“For sure‚ my team plays a good brand of football. You saw that against Orlando Pirates‚ Polokwane City and Highlands Park.

“So how do we change it? You’ve got to fight‚ you’ve got to fight.

“As a coach you have to go out there and get all your people behind you. Your technical team‚ your broom sweeper‚ your driver‚ your medical team.

“They must all be behind you and when they are behind you then your team flourishes‚” he added.

AmaZulu have the coming weekend off but next host Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday‚ September 24 in Umlazi.