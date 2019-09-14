Mane, Salah combine to maintain Liverpool's perfect start

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool maintained their 100 percent start to the Premier League season by coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The European champions have a history of starting slowly in early kick-offs under Jurgen Klopp and only arose from their slumber after the Magpies took a shock lead through Jetro Willems on seven minutes.

Mane turned the tide before half-time with a sumptuous finish into the top corner before profiting from an error by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for his second.

Dubravka redeemed himself after the break with a string of fine saves to keep the final score down, but was helpless when Salah finished coolly from Roberto Firmino's cute backheel.

Klopp's men open up a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, but the champions can cut that gap back to two with victory at Norwich City later on Saturday.