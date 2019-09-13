Liverpool leave Premier League title rivals breathless

Liverpool's sizzling start to the Premier League season has left their title rivals breathless and the red-hot leaders are expected to maintain their perfect record against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have seized the early initiative in the Premier League with four successive wins to open up a two-point lead over second placed Manchester City.

The Uefa Champions League European champions' relentless tempo has overwhelmed Norwich City, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley, sending a message that they are determined to make amends for narrowly failing to pip City to the trophy last season.

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is new to English football after joining on loan from Real Madrid and the Spain midfielder admitted to being gob-smacked at the intensity Liverpool displayed in their 3-1 victory against the Gunners in August.

"I had never seen anything like it. I've not seen up until now a team that plays better, that presses better. That game had quite an impact on me," Ceballos told the Daily Mail.

"They suck the air out of you. You spend so much time defending and when you want to catch your breath and get on the ball for a bit, they've taken it from you again.

"I think Jurgen Klopp now has the team he first had in mind when he started four years ago."